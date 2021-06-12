Summer was the time for bare feet, shelling peas, snapping beans and playing with friends in the fields and streams all day ... after the chores were done. At least that is how some of us remember it. It was also a time for 4-H meetings, Little League, holidays, carnivals and parades.
June 14 is Flag Day. In school, we learned the history of our flag. At home, the flag was displayed from the front porch, and the rules for displaying and caring for such a precious symbol of our freedom were reinforced by parents and scout leaders.
Today, those who respect the flag and cherish the freedom it represents have to speak up loudly to be heard above the discontents and enemies of our liberties, including freedom of religion.
The Stars and Stripes, as we fondly name our American flag, has changed throughout our history. The first flag, believed to have been sewn by Betsy Ross in 1776, had 13 red and white stripes and a circle of 13 white stars on a blue background. The design signified the 13 original colonies of these United States.
Our freedoms and nation are represented and celebrated by displaying the flag of our United States of America. They were established and are sustained by our belief that all of our rights and privileges are derived from the freedoms guaranteed by our Creator. The slogan, “In God We Trust,” was not an empty truism or superstitious cliche. It expressed the recognition that God had led us from the religious oppression of Europe to a land where people could worship God and read the Bible for themselves. The reading of the scriptures in their own language and worshiping according to their own traditions did not depend on any king’s permission nor a priest’s interpretation.
This is the heritage we celebrate by flying the star-spangled banner. This is the freedom our servicemen and servicewomen have sacrificed their lives to sustain. Their sacrifices have been joined with and have benefited freedom-loving people around the world.
Flags and banners are also symbols of ownership. Ships, embassies and federal buildings, for instance, fly the flag to indicate their identity. God put a banner over his people and established a covenant with Noah and his family after bringing them to safety through the flood. The rainbow of promise still reminds us that no matter how far mankind strays from God’s laws, he will not destroy the earth by a great flood again.
Covenants are two-sided, however. God has created us with certain inalienable rights, as stated in the United States Constitution. But our part of the covenant is to protect those rights for all people and to stand up for God in our world. The laws of God include the laws of nature, but all his laws were given for our good and for the glory of God. We rebel against them at our own peril.
In countries where a king or queen is head of the government, flying the flag is often a sign that the monarch is in that place at that time. Many Christian believers wear a cross to show their allegiance to Jesus, but a children’s Sunday school song suggests an additional sign of Jesus’ presence in their lives.
“Joy is the flag flown high from the castle of my heart,
When the King is in residence there...
So let it fly in the sky, let the whole world know
That the King is in residence there.”
Joy is way more than happiness. Joy is not dependent on circumstances. It is a sense of security and contentment — and dependence on the love of our gracious God. Joy is the result of worshiping in spirit and in truth. Both our minds and emotions need to be engaged when we are offering praise and honor to our God. Lifting high the flag of King Jesus is our highest and most satisfying calling.
Louise Parsons is a member of Brook Hill United Methodist Church. She grew up in Pennsylvania but spent most of her adult life with her husband and family in Africa. She is a mother, grandmother and nurse who loves reading, needlework and spending time outdoors.
