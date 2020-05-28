Work on Ballenger Creek Pike continued Thursday as part of a project to widen the road and add bike lanes.
The $5 million project will make Ballenger Creek Pike two lanes in each direction, add on-road bike lanes and other amenities. The work is expected to be finish by fall.
The project runs past Ballenger Creek Middle School and near Tuscarora High School.
The project will also address operational concerns about the intersection of Crestwood Boulevard and Ballenger Creek Pike. Plans include adding southbound double left turn lanes and a westbound free right turn lane to reduce build-ups during peak times.
Developers of the Ballenger Run community are funding the project.
The project will be the county's first complete street urban boulevard with sidewalks and in-road bike lanes, with a median in parts,
