I’d spent a good part of the summer practicing a new choreography. My husband, Joel, was always agreeable when I’d banish him from the living room of our small house so I could move chairs and transform it into a dance studio.
Saturday, Sept. 10, finally arrived. On that day, I danced at Frederick’s In the Streets celebration with the wonderful women of troupe Lotus Sol. There was a problem with the sound system, so our friend and leader, Lindsey McCormick, held an impromptu belly dance class for the folks waiting for the performance. The delay actually added an extra layer of fun to the festivities.
When we finished swirling around in our 35-yard skirts, Joel said that my performance was flawless. That wasn’t quite right, but I was pleased. Joel was a truth teller and would have let me know of any obvious mistakes for future reference.
Our friend, Shannon, had been photographing the performance and we all decided to go to Cucina Massi. Over white pizza with eggplant strips in the garden, Joel and I abandoned our plan to work on house projects after lunch.
Instead, the two of us walked up North Market to experience the sights and sounds of In the Streets. We don’t always go, but I’m glad we did this time.
Excellent weather added to the upbeat atmosphere. Every political persuasion was represented and, as far as I could tell, no fights broke out. Tiny gymnasts demonstrated their amazing skills. Live music drifted through the crowd’s cacophony. We chatted with neighbors and some friends we hadn’t seen in person since COVID. Characters from “Alice in Wonderland” meandered through the throngs. I didn’t know then that our lives would soon be shoved through the looking glass.
As the booths were closing down, we reluctantly headed home. Then we saw a show going on at the Carroll Creek Amphitheater. We paid our $5 and settled in for an evening of cover bands and Flying Dogs. Not our usual music and not our usual beverage, but it felt just right for the time and place.
After the walk home, we unwound with Scrabble. Joel got 347 points to my 324. His favorite word was “plague” and mine was “deco.” After playing almost daily for the past couple of years, that was our last game.
Joel died suddenly and unexpectedly two days later on Monday, Sept. 12. While dealing with the sadness of losing a partner and best friend of more than 30 years, I console myself with many good memories. That perfect Frederick Saturday is one of them.
— Karen Peacock, Frederick artist
In May, we finally had a school field trip group come for some fun farm-based learning after a LONG two years without school groups at the Fox Haven Farm & Learning Center. All of the third graders from North Frederick Elementary had not had a field trip in two years!
With magnifying glasses in hand, students excitedly made their way through the farm rows, smelling and tasting a multitude of herbs. Students shared memories of Grandmas and Abuelitas cooking yummy food and spreading salves on their chests when they were sick using some of the herbs that they were “meeting” at the farm.
I led a group towards the tulsi (holy basil) plant and had them close their eyes and take a deep breath. I asked them what it made them think of. Immediately one student said, “This makes me think of lying in the grass with my dog, just looking at the sky real quiet.” Another took a deep breath and said, “I feel so calm here, it feels so good.”
None of these students knew anything about the calming benefits of tulsi, and I hadn’t started to talk with them about it, but they felt the healthy impact of this plant anyway! Nature connection at its best. — JoAnn Coates-Hunter, director at Fox Haven Farm
“Our favorite receptions are the Meet the Artists events we hold twice a year. Our gallery artists and shoppers enjoy meeting each other, discussing methods, media and techniques. The Meet the Artists event held in March 2022 was, by far, the best one. It was the first reception that DISTRICT Arts had been able to hold since March 2019. It was wonderful to finally bring a group of art lovers together to celebrate not only the art but the simple pleasure of spending time with one another.” — Bill and Staci McLauchlan, owners of DISTRICT Arts
“Definitely moving Give Rise Studio to South Carroll Street. Besides the scare of not having a studio, it all worked out.” — Sue Leveille, owner/founder of Give Rise Studio
“My favorite memories for 2022 were running a number of the 5k and 10k races around Frederick with my sons, Isaac and Micah, and my girlfriend, Ann. It was really great watching Isaac run his fastest 5k at the Paws & Claws run, or Micah finish his first 10k as part of the Santa Run, or Ann and I finishing the Cunningham Falls 10k holding hands across the finish line. Yeah, it was a pretty disgustingly cute moment that my boys and Ann’s girls cringe at. They call us Team Embarrassment, for good reason. It just feels good to get caught up in the excitement of the crowd, allows me to rationalize stuffing my face at Thanksgiving after running the Turkey Trot, and I really love that is something we do together. They all appreciate the runs because it keeps me from torturing them with my special brand of jazz noises.” — Jeff Cosgrove, Frederick jazz drummer
“We are very thankful and proud to not only have taken home two gold medals this year in the Maryland Craft Beer Competition but also the coveted Best in Show award for Callisto, our Oatmeal Stout. We’re certainly happy to be working into a more legitimate music venue and supporting Could Be Better and the local music industry. The restaurant is a gamechanger on the tail end here and just goes to show our local collaborations with other young entrepreneurs. We are building a really cool vibe here, and I greatly appreciate all that every member of this crew throws in.” — Olde Mother Brewing cofounder Keith Marcoux
“One of the things I missed most during the pandemic was celebrating Halloween. This October, I wanted to work on a sculpture, but I was home sick for several weeks instead. I found inspiration at home from a discarded Amazon box and some paper tape. I blended flour and water, then dipped torn pages of the Washington Post in the mixture. Once the paper mache dried, I hit it with a few cans of spray paint and glued pieces of an old blanket to the muzzle and ears. I created the ultimate Minotaur costume and for my husband to wear for Halloween. We went to a Halloween party that happened the same night as Homecoming. During the party, we got a text from our daughter. She and her friend were not vibing with the school dance scene, so we picked them up and went to Warehouse Cinemas, all dressed in our costumes and them in their homecoming attire. We had an unexpected and enjoyable evening!” — Sarah Hempel Irani, Frederick sculptor and creator of the Claire McCardell statue along Carroll Creek
“Tenth Ward purchased and installed a brand new 2,000-liter pot still this year! What does that mean? So much more whiskey! We’ll regularly have our Smoked Bourbon and newly released Maryland Rye in stock in 2023.” — Monica Pearce, founder and boss lady, Tenth Ward Distilling Co.
